White House Reporter Quits Job and Announces Engagement to Marjorie Taylor Greene After Trump Roasted Him for Dating Her

Brian Glenn, the White House correspondent for the pro-MAGA Real America’s Voice network, announced on Thursday that he is stepping down. His announcement came a week after President Donald Trump dinged him for dating former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), with whom Glenn revealed he is engaged.

Glenn announced his departure – and his engagement to Greene – on Thursday’s edition of Bolling!

“This has been really the only life I’ve known, you know, chasing the news, being in front of the camera, a lot of times behind the camera, and especially in the last seven, eight years, following President Trump, being kind of the MAGA mouthpiece, if you will, for the Trump America First agenda,” Glenn told Eric Bolling. “But this past Sunday, sitting at home in Georgia, I decided that it’s time to – and I’ll use an MMA reference – it’s time to leave the gloves in the ring and walk away from what I really consider has been a great career. It’s been a great time with Real America’s Voice. It’s fantastic working with you.”

Last Thursday, Trump took questions from reporters in the Oval Office. While answering one of Glenn’s questions, the president referred to Glenn’s relationship with Greene, stating, “You know, you act so good. I love this guy. He’s a great guy, even though I don’t love his girlfriend too much.”

Bolling asked Glenn what he plans to do next.

“I have no plans to go jump into a competitor,” he said. “That’s not what I’m going to do. I’m gonna take some time off. I’m going to kind of relax, get my health back to where it needs to be, reconnect with some of these relationships with my family that I have neglected over the last seven, eight years, and really kind of enjoy life a little bit. And of course, Marjorie and I, planning a wedding likely before the end of the year. That’s a little bit of breaking news on here as well. Focus on that, but really focus on each other. And I think that this campaign can be grueling. It can really kind of drain the life out of a lot of people. And I’m 56 years old. I’m not a young kid anymore.”

Greene, who was an ardent supporter of Trump, has had a falling out with the president. The former congresswoman was highly critical of Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which have only been partially released by the Department of Justice after Congress passed a law ordering the DOJ to release all the files without redactions, except for the names of victims. She has also been critical of Trump’s foreign policy, especially the Iran war. In response, Trump called Greene “deranged.”

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

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