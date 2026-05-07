The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Defends Democratic Candidate Who Berated Staff Member: ‘I Yell at People’ Too

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg defended former congresswoman Katie Porter who has received accusations involving her “temperament” after going viral for berating a staff member on camera.

On Thursday’s edition of The View, Goldberg applauded Porter’s performance at a California gubernatorial debate this week.

“Californians can decide for themselves about my temperament based on what they’ve seen here tonight and if these boys bullying and bickering hasn’t been enough to raise questions about their temperament, I would really challenge that,” Porter said at the debate.

“I like the fact that she said, wait a minute, men?! Let’s talk about y’all because there’s like 45 of y’all and one of me. And maybe she does yell at people. I yell at people. You yell at people. You yell at people and sometimes it’s not nice,” Goldberg said after playing clips of Porter at the debate.

“I only yell at my husband,” Joy Behar noted.

“But he’s a person though,” Goldberg said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin was less supportive, arguing multiple instances suggest there is a “volatility” with Porter that should not be ignored.

She said:

There’s no question that women are held to a different standard in the public sphere, likability, all these issues we talk about in politics, but I don’t think she’s the best spokesperson for this. I think how somebody treats staff under them says so much about their character and we should note we saw the video where she berated a staffer in a way I’ve never in any job in politics been talked to. That staffer then did accept the apology and continue to work with her, but that to me is a sign of very questionable character. She’s had abuse allegations against her from her husband, she’s had counter-abuse allegations, her against him. I think there’s a volatility there that needs to be taken seriously. If it was a man to a woman, I think that we would take it seriously.

Footage from 2021 went viral showing Porter yelling at a staff member and telling her to “get out of my f**king shot.” The staffer told Porter she was trying to tell her that a fact she was saying was incorrect.

“Okay, you also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot!” Porter shot back.

Porter made light of the viral clip in a recent campaign ad.

Porter said she “fell short” in the viral clip of her with a staffer.

“I’m going to hold myself to that standard, to do better and to acknowledge that I fell short,” she said.

Watch above via ABC.

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