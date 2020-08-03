Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News’ Steve Hilton warned on Sunday that President Donald Trump is at risk of being defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hilton opened his show by railing against Democrats, the “medical establishment,” and the country’s efforts to counteract the coronavirus pandemic, he turned to the “terrifying prospect” of a Biden presidency “gets closer every day because of the baffling complacency of the Trump campaign.”

“Where is the energy?” Hilton asked. “Where are the ideas in the hope for the future? Two weeks ago we were promised exciting policy announcements in the next two weeks. We are still waiting.”

Hilton continued by writing off the Trump campaign’s digital strategy as a substitute for policy change announcements.

We don’t see any of that from the Trump campaign. They seem to be sleepwalking into a Biden presidency and a total calamity in a Democrat takeover of the House, Senate, White House, the law. Unconstrained power to implement the most left-wing agenda ever put before they make a people by major parties. Wake up! We need to see a major Trump policy announcement or policy speech every week between now and November, nothing else will do. Get on with it, or the country is sunk on the coronavirus and everything else.

