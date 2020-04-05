Franklin Graham Says Coronavirus Pandemic the Result of ‘A World That Has Turned Its Back on God’

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham used an appearance on Fox News to suggest that the coronavirus is divine punishment for humanity turning its back against God.

Speaking with Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night, Graham was asked to make sense of Covid-19’s worldwide devastation, and the Fox host wondered “How could God allow this thing to happen?”

“Well, I don’t think it’s God’s plan for this to happen. It’s because of the sin that’s in the world,” Graham answered. “Man has turned his back on God, we have sinned against him, and we need to ask for God’s forgiveness and that’s what Easter’s all about.”

After recalling the story of Easter, Graham continued to say “this pandemic, this is the result of a fallen world. A world that has turned its back on God.” Pirro reacted to Graham’s call for prayer by calling the times a moment of introspection for the world.

