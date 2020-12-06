Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who publicly pled for President Donald Trump and others to denounce the threats being made against people for just doing their jobs — continued to hammer the president’s baseless election claims on Meet the Press Sunday.

Sterling reacted to comments from the president at his Georgia rally. Trump stirred up false claims of voter fraud yet again and continued attacks officials.

Sterling told Chuck Todd trying to debunk the president’s nonsense is like playing a game of Whac-a-Mole:

“The president’s statements are false, they’re misinformation. They are stoking anger and fear among his supporters, and hell, I voted for him. And the situation’s getting much worse… It’s not just Republicans on this side this time. Even in polling up to 2019, up to 50 percent of Democrats think Russians flipped votes on machines. So this is going both ways. It’s undermining democracy, and we’ve got to get to a point where responsible people act responsibly.”

