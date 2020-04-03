Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) called Donald Trump’s coronavirus response “proactive” on The View after host Joy Behar questioned him on their new positive relationship, specifically asking if he’s kissing the president’s ring to avoid retribution.

“Governor, it’s no secret that you’ve had a combative relationship with Trump in the past, but lately, you’ve been praising him for the help he’s giving. Of course, you have to, because look at how he treats governors who don’t kiss his ring,” Behar said. “The governor of Washington, the governor of Michigan, he said they were not appreciative and told Mike Pence, ‘don’t call them back.’ Do you feel like you have to feed this guy’s ego to get the respirators, to get the PPEs, is that what’s going on?”

Newsom noted that he’s involved with “at least 68 lawsuits with the Trump administration.”

“So there’s no question we’ve had our differences of opinion on many issues,” Newsom said.

Overall, though, he said his early collaboration with the Trump administration helped forge a strong alliance on coronavirus response.

“All I can say is that, from my perspective, the relationship has been strong,” Newsom said. “I’m not doing it to kiss the ring, I’m not doing it in a way, you know, — I’m just being forthright with the president. He returns calls, he reaches out, he’s been proactive.”

Watch above, via ABC.

