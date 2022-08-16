Giuliani ‘Nervous’ Over Georgia Investigation, Former Aide Says: His Goal Now ‘Is To Die a Free Man’

A former aide to Rudy Giuilani said the former mayor of New York is “nervous” about being targeted in the criminal investigation of Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to interfere with the 2020 general election in Georgia.

Former Giuilani press secretary Ken Frydman joined CNN’s New Day on Tuesday to discuss news that prosecutors have informed Giuliani that he is the target of their investigation.

Frydman called it “a big deal” for his old boss, adding that “Rudy flew too close to the sun, he got too close to Trump, he got burned.”

“He knows how the DOJ works. He knows how the FBI works. He knows these are meticulous investigations,” Frydman said. “I know he’s nervous. He could have flown to Georgia. You know, he flies all over the world. So, that’s just a typical tactic to try to postpone the inevitable.

While Frydman urged the media to wait and see how the case plays out, he explained that Giuliani is “nervous” about the investigation “because he knows he lied to legislators.”

“He knows that he concocted this scheme. He knows he lied for his client, and he knows we all know,” Frydman said. “I think, at this point in his life, his goal is to die a free man.”

John Berman asked Frydman if there was a chance Giuliani would “give testimony that might be harmful to the former president” in a bid to save himself.

“Nobody protects someone else to stay out of jail. That’s human nature,” Fyrdman said. “If this is a RICO case, Trump’s at the top of the pyramid and Rudy is one brick below, so they’re obviously squeezing him for anything that could incriminate the president.”

As Giuliani faces the possibility of criminal charges, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), is being legally compelled to give testimony about his own involvement in Trump’s effort to pressure state officials to help Trump overturn his 2020 defeat.

Watch above, via CNN.

