JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani Said to Be Target of Georgia Election Interference Probe

Rudy Giuliani is a target of the criminal probe into alleged election interference by former President Donald Trump’s campaign in Georgia, according to The New York Times.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told the Times that prosecutors informed him his client is a target of the investigation. Giuliani is expected to appear before a grand jury on Monday in Atlanta.

According to former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, that’s bad news for Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and Trump lawyer.

“’Target’ is a term prosecutors use to indicate that they are likely to indict someone,” Mariotti wrote on Twitter. “It has a specific meaning in this context. If Giuliani has in fact been told that he is a target of the Georgia investigation, he should expect to be indicted.”

The investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, stems from efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

