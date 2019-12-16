Rudy Giuliani was recently in Ukraine, and tonight he appeared on Fox News to talk with Laura Ingraham about his push to get Marie Yovanovitch ousted as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Giuliani admitted to the New Yorker, “I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way. She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.”

Giuliani insisted tonight to Laura Ingraham that Yovanovitch was not a corruption fighter but was actually corrupt herself, claiming, “I didn’t need her out of the way, I forced her out because she’s corrupt.”

He claimed to have evidence of Yovanovitch committing perjury and said, “There’s no question she was acting corruptly in that position and had to be removed. She should have been fired if the State Department weren’t part of the deep state.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]