‘Good for Her!’ Fox’s Howard Kurtz Cheers Mary Katherine Ham Calling Out CNN for Secretly Suspending Her

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz cheered on a recent Substack post by Mary Katherine Ham on the Sunday episode of Media Buzz.

The post, published Thursday evening, resulted in Ham being selected as Mediaite’s Media Winner of the Day for our newsletter last Friday. From that newsletter:

In a frank piece titled “In the Age of Quiet Quitting, I Was Quiet Suspended, And I Can’t Shut Up About It,” Ham shared how she had been subject to a “secret sentence” barring her from appearing on CNN programs for critically tweeting about the decision to bring legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin back on air. Toobin “was off air for eight months; I was off for seven,” wrote Ham. “One month was the difference between punishment for jacking off at work versus commenting on the inadvisability of jacking off at work.” …Ham’s article is brutal in its exposure of industry machinations, but it’s a precisely targeted and unquestionably fair critique. We hope to see her back on our television screens soon — if not at CNN, then undoubtedly some other savvy network will snap her up.

Kurtz had a similar view, and called out CNN management during his “Buzz Beater” segment for their excuse for not telling her she was “secretly suspended,” an offensive concern that she might be a “loose cannon” because she had just had a baby. “Seriously?” Kurtz was incredulous.

“Mary Katherine said she was treated unfairly and refuses to shut up about it,” said Kurtz. “Good for her!”

Kurtz reiterated his view with a tweet Monday, calling CNN’s treatment of Ham “outrageously unfair.”

CNN’s handling of Mary Katharine Ham – especially the stereotype that she couldn’t be told of her absurd suspension because she’d just had a baby – was outrageously unfair https://t.co/glLVIXUIWv — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) October 10, 2022

