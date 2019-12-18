At one point during the House impeachment debate, Congressman Bill Johnson (R- OH) held a moment of silence for the millions of people who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.

He asked members to rise for “a moment of silent reflection” to give everyone “the chance to pause for a moment and remember the voices of the 63 million American voters that Democrats today are wanting to silence.”

And then he silently stood there for 30 seconds.

Johnson concluded, “Disenfranchising 63 million voters gives me 63 million reasons to vote no and I urge my colleagues to do the same.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

