GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Drags Ron DeSantis For Signing Abortion Ban ‘In the Dead of Night’: ‘It’s a Non-Starter’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) reprimanded fellow Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for his quiet, recent passing of a six-week abortion ban in Florida.

CBS anchor Margaret Brennan interviewed Mace on Sunday for Face The Nation, and as they discussed the outlook for the 2024 election, the conversation turned to the bill that the Florida governor signed into law earlier this month. The bill’s signing at a late-night closed ceremony has fueled speculations that DeSantis didn’t want this getting a lot of media attention, and Mace made a point of emphasizing that it happened “in the dead of night.”

This brought Brennan to her question: “Can he succeed in running for the presidency? Is this really going to be something that — and people who are in Republican districts have to make this calculus, you say you’re in a purple one, so you have to compromise.”

Mace answered by calling for a middle ground on abortion, saying that the Florida bill goes too far.

“Signing a six-week ban that puts women who are victims of rape, and girls who are victims of incest in a hard spot isn’t the way to change hearts and minds,” she said. “It’s not compassionate. The requirements he has for rape victims are too much, not something that I support. It’s a non starter.”

Mace added to her answer by reminding viewers that she was sexually assaulted as a teenager.

We’ve got to show more care and concern and compassion for women who’ve been raped. I don’t like that this bill was signed in the dead of night, and it puts them in a very difficult position for a general election in my opinion, which is why I have been so vocal on this issue. I would like us to win. I would not only like us to win the Electoral College, I want us to win the popular vote. And if we can show the middle ground, which shouldn’t be controversial. Birth control shouldn’t be controversial. It keeps the number of abortions down if women have access to birth control. It shouldn’t be controversial.

Mace’s comments come after she previously called on fellow Republicans to acknowledge the country’s opposition to their most hard-right stances on guns and other topics.

