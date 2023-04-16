Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) is going after her what she considers to be inaction on the part of the GOP as it relates to gun violence and mass shootings.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the South Carolina Republican slammed her party for their response to the latest mass shootings and suggested they could pay the price at the ballot box if they don’t come up with some answers in short order.

“Republicans can no longer be silent on this issue,” Mace said. “And it’s not about the Second Amendment. There are plenty of things that we can be doing besides offering prayers in silence, some sort of Amber Alert, for example, to let the community know there’s been a shooting. Strengthening our background checks is something that the vast majority of Americans support. Hardening our schools, churches and synagogues so that there is deterrence so that when a shooter or potential mass shooter enters a place that they know that maybe they’re not going to make it through because there’s bulletproof doors, bulletproof windows, you know, those kinds of common sense things are all things that every American on either side of the aisle can get behind.

“But yet every time there’s a mass shooting and they’re increasing every year, every week, we just we don’t say anything, want to bury our heads in the sand and hope that it goes away. But guess what? It’s not going away.”

Mace noted that she and her kids were a mile away from a mass shooting in South Carolina which took place on April 7. She called gun violence “an issue that continues to be a problem for Republicans.”

“We’ve not learned anything from the midterm elections if we’re going to sit here on our hands silently, not offering any type of solution to reduce gun violence in our country,” Mace said.

Watch above, via Fox.

