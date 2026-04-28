Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche shut down a reporter on Tuesday asking whether former FBI Director James Comey can “turn himself in” after a new indictment.

Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel held a Tuesday press conference following Comey being indicted for the second time in less than a year by the DOJ over a social media post officials claim threatened the president. In the social video in question, Comey spelled out “86 47,” which critics claim was a veiled message about taking the president’s life. The term “86” can refer to discarding or getting rid of someone. Trump is the 47th president in his second term.

Blanche was asked on Tuesday if Comey could “turn himself in” because, as a former FBI director, he’s not a “flight risk.”

“I didn’t say he couldn’t turn himself in,” Blanche said at the press conference.

He then revealed he’s not aware whether Comey is being placed under arrested.

Blanche said:

I don’t know whether he’s under arrest right now. I’m here talking to you. The grand jury issued an arrest warrant. I think that the way that this happens is different in every case. It’s fact intensive. It depends on, you’re right, who the defendant is. It depends whether he has counsel. It depends what the judge wants done. And so, I don’t know when the judge will schedule an initial arraignment, if that will be scheduled by the magistrate or the district court judge. I am sure… if it’s just something that will come up in the next coming days. You’ll know when it happens. As far as what Mr. Comey does between now and then, I’m going to leave that up to the line prosecutors in the Eastern District of North Carolina, the FBI agents, and the work that they’re doing.

Watch above via Fox News.

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