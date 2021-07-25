GOP Rep. Rejected from 1/6 Committee Swipes at Cheney, Kinzinger: Pelosi Wants People Who Will ‘Stick to Her Narrative’

Congressman Jim Banks (R- IN), one of the two Republicans rejected from the January 6th select committee, appeared on Fox News Sunday to decry Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision.

Both Banks and Jim Jordan — who voted to object to the election results on January 6th — were rejected by Pelosi for the committee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy responded by pulling all five of his picks.

Martha MacCallum asked Banks on Sunday what exactly “blew up this commission.”

“Nancy Pelosi is not interested in an investigation. She’s only interested in a narrative,” Banks said.

He accused the Speaker of not wanting them on the committee because of their questions about the breakdown of security.

“Once you go up to the top of the flagpole of who is in charge of the Capitol Police… due to the rules of the United States Capitol, the power structure of the Capitol, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, has more control and authority and responsibility over the leadership of the Capitol Police than anyone else in the United States Capitol,” Banks continued. “So she doesn’t want us to ask these questions because at the end of the day she is ultimately responsible for the breakdown of security at the Capitol that happened on January 6th.”

MacCallum brought up Liz Cheney defending Pelosi and calling out the “disgraceful” comments from Banks, Jordan, and McCarthy.

Banks reacted in part by saying, “Whether it’s Speaker Pelosi or Liz Cheney or anyone who sits on this committee, it’s clear that those are questions that we should be demanding answers to. Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want me on that committee, but she also doesn’t want us to ask those questions because it leads to a series of answers that don’t fit her narrative.”

He also responded to Pelosi’s news earlier Sunday that she’s likely to add another Republican, Adam Kinzinger, to the committee.

“It’s clear that Pelosi only wants members on this committee who will stick to her talking points and stick to her narrative,” Banks said.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

