Tucker Carlson Confronted at Store by Man Saying ‘You Are the Worst Human Being’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was confronted at a fly fishing shop by a man in Montana who pronounced him “the worst human being known to mankind.”

A man named Dan Bailey posted a video of himself on Instagram as he calmly told Carlson to his face, “You are the worst human being known to mankind.” He continued to harangue Carlson, who appeared to say he was with his family at the time.

“I don’t care that your daughter’s here,” Bailey said. Carlson laughed when he noticed the camera, and when he told Bailey “settle down son,” Bailey replied “Don’t call me ‘son.'”

When Bailey posted the confrontation to social media, he celebrated the encounter by saying “it’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it!”

“What an a*****!” He continued. “This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”

The incident took place at Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company, and the store posted a statement on their website to insist its just a coincidence that they share Bailey’s name.

“On July 23rd, a well-known television personality, Tucker Carlson, was affronted while shopping at Dan Bailey outdoor company. Coincidentally, the person engaging Mr. Carlson was a local resident named Dan Bailey,” the statement reads. “This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers.”

