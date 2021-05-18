GOP Sen. Murkowski Suggests Trump Should Testify Before 1/6 Commission: ‘He’s Obviously a Very Key Individual’

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R- AK) suggested Tuesday that former President Donald Trump should testify before the commission to investigate the January 6th Capitol riots — a commission the House will likely vote to establish this week.

Some Republicans have shown support for that commission, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he does not support it.

One thing some Republicans have suggested is broadening the probe to include riots that took place last summer, but other Republicans like Liz Cheney have pushed back on that.

Murkowski told CNN’s Manu Raju Tuesday, “If you’re really making this a very broad brush approach, it might be difficult to really get value from a specific type of commission. But again, I think this is something where you need to look closely to the details and how it’s configured.”

“Do you think former President Trump should talk to this commission,” Raju asked, “and detail what was happening on that day?”

“If you put together a commission that is focused on the events of January 6th, I think he’s obviously a very key individual,” Murkowski responded.

Cheney said last week McCarthy should testify before the commission, given his conversation with Trump on January 6th while the riots were going on.

