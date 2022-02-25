Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) called on MSNBC for the United States to sanction 16 oligarchs, whom he called “a**holes” amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine this week.

On Friday’s Morning Joe, Sasse remarked that the United States “need[s] to have targeted sanctions against the 16 oligarchs, the mobster cronies who enable Putin’s madness.”

Sasse did not name the oligarchs.

“These guys, we need a made-for-TV lifestyles of the rich and famous assholes for the American people and people around the world to understand who these guys are,” he said.

This week, the United States and its allies have announced sanctions against Russia including ones that target numerous Russian elites.

Sasse added that the United States “need[s] the Brits, who have been great allies in general … to step up and acknowledge that there’s a ton of Russian billionaire money bouncing all over London and we ought to perp walk those people out of the country.”

“Their kids ought to be kicked out of the schools that they’re in in London and they should go back and live in Moscow’s hellholes with Putin because they’re the ones enabling him,” he continued. “They don’t want to live with him, but they love to make money off of him. And there need to be more consequences and we need to act faster.”

Later on CNN, Sasse called Putin “a jackass.”

Watch above, via MSNBC and CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com