Greg Gutfeld Calls Joe Biden a ‘Racist with Blood on His Hands’ Over Pandemic Response

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld accused President Joe Biden of being a “racist” who has “blood on his hands” during a segment Monday about the Covid-19 pandemic.

On The Five, cohosts discussed government messaging about the pandemic as the Omicron variant spreads, and a number of government officials have spoken out about how to mitigate its spread. During the discussion, the hosts criticized Biden for waiting until Tuesday to address the country about the emergent public health threat.

Cohost Bill Hemmer said he is surprised at what he called a lack of messaging coming from the White House. Gutfeld then commented that he would address the ongoing situation as though former President Donald Trump was still in office. The cohost said he would hold Biden to a standard he inferred the rest of the media would create to brand the country’s former president an abject failure.

Gutfeld said, “I always like to play, What if it was Donald Trump? game, but I’m going to do it with Joe Biden. Which is, Joe Biden is a racist with blood on his hands, right? More people have died under his watch, having therapeutics and having the booster shots and having the vaccine, and yet all these people are dying on him.”

Gutfeld continued:

Hence, blood on his hands. A lot of the people aren’t getting vaxxed that he’s demonized? Minorities. Right? Racist with blood on his hands. I’ve said this before, I think it’s time that we nominate a hostage negotiator who is untethered to the left or the right. So you can’t say me, or Dana, or any of you fellas and women, to end this government/public standoff, right? Someone that needs to get in there who’s not left or right. Joe Rogan, Elon Musk Betty White. Betty White. Somebody who can go like, “Okay, the government is not the right entity to say when this is over.” Because whenever they use a war footing, whether it was Afghanistan or the war on drugs or Vietnam, they really suck at it. The public ended the war on drugs just by changing opinion and people talking about it. Probably argue that with Afghanistan, too. Public got tired — Vietnam. So, I think that right now it is the public that has to take control, because the government is too scared of liability, litigation, of being voted out of office to actually have any balls to do anything for this.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com