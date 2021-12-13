‘He Lost Six of His Employees – the People Who Made Him Rich’: Greg Kelly Hits Bezos for Space Launch After Amazon Warehouse Collapse

Newsmax host Greg Kelly hammered Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos for proceeding with a space launch in Texas over the weekend after six employees died in a collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois. A historically deadly tornado had ripped through several states, causing dozens of fatalities and major structural damage.

Bezos founded and owns Blue Origin, an aeronautics company that has made headlines in part by taking famous figures such as Bezos, William Shatner, and Michael Strahan to space.

After the collapse, Blue Origin went ahead with the launch that sent Strahan and five others briefly into space. When they returned, Bezos was waiting on the ground to greet them.

Kelly railed against Bezos on Monday night and accused him of having a “horrible lack of judgment and leadership.”

“Amazon, the company had a major warehouse that was destroyed in all of this,” said the Newsmax host, while noting six employees died. “And here’s something that is really, really infuriating… the next day, went ahead with that stupid stunt, glorified bottle rocket, roller coaster, slingshot into space.”

He added, “[H]e lost six of his employees – the people who made him rich – and here’s Michael Strahan who went up for who knows what reason, coming back, hugging Jeff and his girlfriend, a ridiculous display.”

Kelly concluded, “Jeff Bezos, back in the nineties, he was a nice guy with an interesting idea. And good for him. He changed the world, but unfortunately he changed along the way. I mean, look at him. They say he looks like Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movies. And you know what? He does, he actually does look like that. This is what I guess billions of dollars and incredible power will do to you. It’s not attractive. I don’t think we want that. Everybody wants a billion dollars, but do you really? I wonder.”

