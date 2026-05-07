GOP Senator Launches Tirade Over Obama-Stephen Colbert Sit-Down: ‘Get a Motel Room’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) launched a tirade on Wednesday night as he mocked former President Barack Obama’s interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert, quipping that the pair “ought to get a motel room.”

Obama sat down with Colbert for an interview that aired on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show, in which he urged a return to “basic norms” and warned against any president using the Justice Department to prosecute political opponents, taking a thinly veiled swipe at President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Fox News host Will Cain on The Will Cain Show on Wednesday, Kennedy suggested that Obama was “pandering” to Colbert and his audience with the comments before unloading on the former president and Colbert as “best buds.”

“I also got a kick out of Mr. Colbert. He and President Obama are obviously best buds,” he said. “Maybe they ought to get a motel room or something. They were just fawning all over each other.”

He continued: “I don’t have anything against Mr. Colbert. I’ve always thought that he was shallow as a puddle. Now, he doesn’t believe that. He thinks he’s one of the smartest people on the planet. Don’t take my word for it, ask him. His personal vanity has always been unshakeable. But his problem is not his vanity or his intelligence. It’s his numbers.”

“He was losing CBS, $40 million a year, because nobody was watching, so CBS told him to sit his ass down, and they said, you’re fired,” he added.

CBS said last year it would end The Late Show for financial reasons, though the decision landed shortly after Colbert criticized Paramount, CBS News’ parent company, over its settlement of a lawsuit brought by Trump.

The show’s final episode is expected to air on May 21.

Watch above via Fox News.

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