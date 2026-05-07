Karl Rove Torches Trump Over His Revenge ‘Stunt’ in Indiana: ‘Damage to His Party and Presidency’

Longtime GOP operative Karl Rove torched President Donald Trump over his largely successful effort to primary seven Republican state senators in Indiana over their refusal to redraw the Hoosier State’s congressional map in a new column for The Wall Street Journal.

Under the headline “The GOP Defeats Itself in Indiana,” Rove observed that Trump “got the Indiana scalps he wanted” after spending millions on the seen races.

“So what was gained by all this?” asked Rove before providing a dismal answer: “Republicans spent money on intraparty payback that could have helped defend at-risk Republicans and defeat vulnerable Democrats. And to no immediate effect on redistricting. Indiana won’t redraw its maps this year. The winning primary candidates still face a November general election before they can go to Indianapolis next year and craft new congressional districts for 2028.”

He did concede, though, that “the stunt did reinforce Mr. Trump’s reputation for being willing to get even if he doesn’t get his way.”

“Presidential endorsements invariably carry weight, but the power isn’t unlimited. When used too freely against one’s own party members or in open contests, they can weaken rather than strengthen a president,” argued Rove, pointing to the failures of Herschel Walker’s campaign for the Senate in the Peach State and former senator David Perdue’s attempt at primarying Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) as examples.

“Another downside of going overboard on endorsements: Officeholders affected by adverse presidential judgments have the opportunity to get payback as free agents,” submitted Rove, who cited Senator Thom Tillis’s (R-NC) recent pushback against the administration.

“This president likes calling all the shots. But attempting to dominate so many of his party’s choices carries risks,” he concluded. “Mr. Trump hasn’t learned he can get more with honey than vinegar, doesn’t need to make every pick in every contest and can achieve more by focusing on important stuff and letting GOP voters make up their own minds sometimes. If he keeps up what he did in Indiana, Mr. Trump could further damage his party and presidency.”

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