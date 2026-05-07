‘Wow!’ Trump Posts Chart Boasting That His War Against Iran Has So Far Been Shorter Than WWII, Vietnam

President Donald Trump posted a graphic on Truth Social on Wednesday, boasting that his ongoing conflict with Iran had so far been shorter than World War II, the Vietnam War, the Civil War, and the War of 1812.

“Wow. Study this Chart! President DJT,” wrote Trump.

In the attached “Length of Wars” chart, Trump’s “Iran Excursion” was listed at the bottom at just six weeks, even though the conflict has actually been going on for more than nine weeks.

Above Trump’s conflict with Iran on the chart was the War of 1812 at 139 weeks, the Korean War at 161 weeks, World War II at 196 weeks, the Civil War at 209 weeks, the Vietnam War at 439 weeks, the Iraq War at 457 weeks, and the Afghanistan War at 543 weeks.

The United States joined Israel’s war against Iran on February 28, when Trump’s Operation Epic Fury began with airstrikes on the country. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was assassinated.

While the Trump administration announced on April 7 that it had secured a ceasefire with Iran, hostilities have continued since then over the Strait of Hormuz, which continues to be blocked by Iran.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he would “pause” his latest military operation in the Strait of Hormuz, just a day after it started, after U.S. and commercial ships were struck by Iran for attempting to cross the blocked strait.

Just hours after it was reported by Axios on Wednesday that the White House believed it was close to securing a peace deal with Iran, Trump threatened to bomb Iran again in a Truth Social post.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran,” he wrote. “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!