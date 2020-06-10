On Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump hosted a roundtable on race relations that included some rather fiery comments from Republican political consultant Raynard Jackson.

Jackson made a point of defending the president and saying the media should “quit lying” about what he’s done for the black community.

He continued:

“So you got radical liberal journalists like Joy Reid from MSNBC, Don Lemon from CNN, Roland Martin, who are putting more poison into the black community than any drug dealer, who are killing more black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face.”

He said they’re “spreading lies” about the economy and added, “To all these folks on MSNBC, CNN, Roland Martin, what are you afraid to have real black Republicans who know what the hell they’re talking about?”

Martin fired back on Twitter, inviting Jackson on his show to talk one-on-one.

So Black conservative @RealRaynardJ Jackson decided to trash me, @donlemon and @JoyAnnReid at a @realdonaldtrump Roundtable today at the White House. Come say it to my face on #rolandmartinunfiltered. 6-8 pm EST. I’ll be waiting. pic.twitter.com/DyPlnwqO2V — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) June 10, 2020

ou can watch Jackson’s comments above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]