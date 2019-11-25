Former James Mattis speechwriter Guy Snodgrass appeared live on Fox News to address questions about if he is Anonymous – questions that he completely dodged and gave no concrete answer.

It was reported earlier today that Snodgrass was the Anonymous official who wrote an op-ed and book blasting President Donald Trump. Trace Gallagher asked Snodgrass point-blank if he is, in fact, Anonymous on Fox News Reporting Monday.

“Are you anonymous?” Gallagher asked.

“Great question,” Snodgrass responded. “I have a book out with my name on it called Holding the Line. I do appreciate that the New Republic said the writing was excellent across both books, but if I was going to make an announcement like that I would come into the studio with you in New York City.”

“So you are not denying that you are Anonymous,” Gallagher noted.

“I just heard this reporting as I was coming over to the studio, I got invited on to talk about national security,” Snodgrass responded. “There is a lot to talk about there.”

“Why not just deny it outright? You said you just heard about it on your way to the studio but you sent out the tweet today not really denying it,” Gallagher noted.

“It’s the latest in a long series of D.C. parlor games, not unique to this point in time, it’s been going on for decades,” Snodgrass said, again not answering.

