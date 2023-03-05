Hakeem Jeffries Refuses to Call For Democrat Boycott of Fox News; Instead Urges Network to Stop Airing ‘The Big Lie’

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stopped short of recommending his fellow Democrats completely abstain from appearing on Fox News, even as he acknowledged his displeasure for the recent revelations about the network.

The House Minority Leader spoke with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, where they spoke about the letter he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently sent to Fox News. The letter was a call for the network to stop promoting false claims about the 2020 election, and to admit they were wrong to amplify the conspiratorial content that they did.

The letter was sent out amid numerous troubling revelations about Fox News while the company faces its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. As such, Bash asked Jeffries, “do you, as party leader, think that Democrats should refrain from going on Fox” until the network apologizes for promoting election lies.

Jeffries wasn’t keen on boycotting Fox News outright:

No. I think what should happen right now is that everyone — whether it’s on another network, or it’s just in the public domain, certainly in Congress — should refrain from perpetrating a Big Lie, because the Big Lie has consequences. Democracy is held together by some basic principles, such as free and fair elections, and the peaceful transfer of power. Those things were undermined, and continue to be undermined, by individuals, extreme MAGA Republicans, who continue to perpetrate the Big Lie, and it has to stop.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com