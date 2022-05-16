Hannity Blasts Republican Senate Candidate for Marching to the Capitol with Proud Boys on Jan. 6

Sean Hannity fired another volley at the campaign of Kathy Barnette, who in recent weeks has surged in the polls ahead of Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Until recently, Tuesday’s primary was set to be a two-way fight between former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and former television doctor Mehmet Oz, who has landed the endorsements of Hannity (which Hannity noted in the segment) and former President Donald Trump.

But recent polling shows Barnette has narrowed the gap enough for Oz supporters to take note and point out that she appears not have received a proper vetting. The three are aiming to succeed Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring.

“Kathy Barnette is now facing a massive and evolving scandal over her past beliefs, her past comments, her past tweets, and her actions and inconsistencies that she seems unwilling to answer,” Hannity told viewers on Monday night, before airing a video of Barnette marching to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 before it was stormed by Trump supporters.

“We tried to call her, contact the team, and we can’t make contact at this point. Look at your screen. Here is Barnette marching alongside – this just broke today – radical Proud Boys during January 6. She claims she had no idea who they were and that she didn’t breach the Capitol.”

The Fox News host pivoted to some of Barnette’s past remarks about gay people and Muslims. He displayed some of her tweets.

“And look at this on Twitter,” he continued. “Barnett frequently spewed – I mean, not just once, not one day, not occasionally – quite a bit of hateful rhetoric gay people, people that are Muslims. She even once asked her followers to pray for her because she was about to board a plane to California and there was a homosexual female on the flight.”

Hannity also dinged Barnette for implying Obama was “a gay Muslim.” He added, “She called for Islam to be banned in the United States. Kathy, we have something called freedom of religion this country. What part of that are you not understanding?”

