Sean Hannity got Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) to admit to “a dumb mistake” during the fall of 2020, while his state was operating under some of the most strict Covid protocols in the nation.

During their interview, which aired Monday night on Fox News, Hannity chided Newsom for attending a 12-person dinner in November 2020 at The French Laundry, an upscale restaurant in Napa.

“You probably shouldn’t have gone to the French Laundry,” Hannity said. “Just saying.”

Newsom has previously apologized for attending the dinner while he was promoting strict Covid mitigation measures. But nearly three years after the fact, he was candid in his look back the incident.

“It was a dumb mistake,” Newsom replied. “It was a terrible mistake. It wasn’t illegal, it was wrong. And I totally violated the spirit of what I was preaching, and it was wrong and I own that. I own that.”

“That’s fair,” Hannity said.

Newsom, though, quickly got back on the offensive.

“And you know what, for the grace of God, no one else has ever made a mistake,” Newsom said. “I guess I did, I own that, and it was wrong.”

But Hannity didn’t let the governor off the hook.

“Everybody makes mistakes,” Hannity said. “However, that was a dumb one.

“It was dumb,” Newsom replied.

“I agree,” Hannity said.

“And I own it,” Newsom said. “So I don’t need to be reminded of it.”

