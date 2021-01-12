Sean Hannity tried to dunk on the New York Times for its reporting about Mitch McConnell’s views of impeachment, claiming Tuesday night he spoke to the Senate Majority Leader’s office.

The Times reported that: 1) McConnell believes the president committed impeachable offenses, 2) McConnell is pleased the Democrats are pursuing impeachment, and 3) that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has asked colleagues “whether he should call on Mr. Trump to resign.”

McCarthy has, however, made it clear privately and publicly he opposes impeachment.

Hannity said Tuesday he spoke to McCarthy and that he “does not want the president to resign.”

As for McConnell, Hannity said the following:

“We did speak to Senator Mitch McConnell’s office tonight. And we looked at what they said. The headline is ‘Mitch Mcconnell said he’s pleased about impeachment.’ I think they supposedly have now changed the headline, because they said no, there is no conclusions that have been made. And there’s a lot of salacious nonsense in this, meaning the New York Times piece. That would be Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Martin. I just spoke to Mitch McConnell’s office.”

As we noted earlier, the Times report did not say specifically that McConnell would vote to convict the president.

After the Times report dropped, Fox News itself had a very similar report. It reads, in part:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supports Democrats’ move to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Trump and is “done” and “furious” with him, sources familiar told Fox News. It is unclear how McConnell would vote in an impeachment trial, should House Democrats vote to impeach Trump. It is not clear at this point whether McConnell would vote to convict. One source told Fox News that McConnell has not made up his mind about what to do about impeachment, and does not see this as a partisan exercise like the previous impeachment effort against Trump.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

