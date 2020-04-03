Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, is being called out for comments earlier this week in which he criticized the response to the coronavirus as too aggressive — with one MSNBC panelist completely eviscerating him for the remarks.

Friday on MSNBC Live, Recode founder and New York Times contributing columnist Kara Swisher slammed Nunes for saying, among other things, that school closures in California were “way overkill.”

“I don’t know what to tell you about Devin Nunes,” Swisher said. “I think he’s a national menace on so many levels … He said people should continue to go out. I don’t know why he’s doing this. It’s completely wrong information, as has been borne out.”

Nunes made his remarks on the Ingraham Angle, the 10 p.m. show on Fox News — a network which drew Swisher’s ire earlier this week in a scathing New York Times column. Swisher called on Fox News to not allow people like Nunes to spread misinformation on their air.

“We can argue all you want at the Thanksgiving dinner table about political stuff,” she said. “But again, when it comes to health information, they should be putting out absolutely great information for people and not debating things like whether you should stay in or not.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

