Hillary Clinton Says U.S. Should Be Ready for ‘Huge Consequences’ of Biden Decision to Withdraw from Afghanistan

Hillary Clinton said Sunday the United States should be ready to face serious consequences of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Axios broke news last week that both Clinton and Condoleezza Rice expressed concern about the decision to members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria asked Clinton, “What do you think of that decision?”

Clinton just said, “Well, it’s been made. And I know it is a very difficult decision.”

“This is what we call a wicked problem,” she elaborated. “You know there are consequences both foreseen and unintended of staying and of leaving. The president has made the decision to leave.”

Clinton went on to say the U.S. should “focus on two huge consequences”:

“One, the potential collapse of the Afghan government and a takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, probably with a resumption of civil war in certain parts of the country, but a largely Taliban-run government at some point in the not-too-distant future. How do we help and protect the many, many thousands of Afghans who worked with the United States and NATO, who worked with American and other NATO-connected contractors who stood up and spoke out for women’s rights and human rights. I hope that the administration in concert with the Congress will have a very large visa program and will begin immediately to try to provide that channel for so many Afghans to utilize so that they are not left in danger. There will also be, I fear, a huge refugee outflow. And of course the second big set of problems revolves around a resumption of activities by global terrorist groups, most particularly Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.”

“It’s one thing to pull out troops that have been supporting security in Afghanistan, supporting the Afghan military, leaving it pretty much to fend for itself, but we can’t afford to walk away from the consequences of that decision,” Clinton added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

