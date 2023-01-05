House Republican Calls Erin Burnett ‘Young Lady,’ and CNN the ‘Clinton News Network’ While Defending McCarthy

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) called CNN host Erin Burnett a “young lady” and referred to her network as the “Clinton News Network” during a Thursday evening interview.

After an 11th round of voting failed to decide who will become House speaker, Nehls joined OutFront to share his support for embattled GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

Burnett asked the congressman if he is prepared to continue voting into the night to see if Republicans can sort out their differences.

“I’m a combat veteran and served in law enforcement for 30 years,” Nehls responded. “I can be here until July.”

While he was otherwise polite to Burnett, Nehls used a sexist undertone when he addressed her during one exchange.

“Is that a metaphor for how you feel about this?” Burnett asked him. “Is your support for McCarthy–there is nothing that can break or shake it, at this point?”

Nehls responded:

Listen, I don’t know if you are aware of, young lady, but I’m also a member of the House Freedom Caucus. So I am one of those America First patriots. I have said to my friends, my colleagues in the Freedom Caucus that I don’t believe that this is the battle we should be waging. I think the real battle starts when we start drafting legislation and policy in the 118th congress under a Speaker McCarthy.

Burnett responded, “I assume when you called me a young lady it was a compliment.”

Nehls replied, “Of course it was. This is my first time on the Clinton News Network. Absolutely.”

Burnett fired back, “Ok, that I will say, in my opinion, was a bit rude. But I’m glad you’re talking to me and I’ll treat you with the respect that you deserve.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com