CNN Data Guru Dispels ‘Myth’ Trump Is Losing Republican Support: ‘He Absolutely Still Has the Juice’

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten dispelled the “myth” on Thursday that President Donald Trump is losing support among Republican voters — even as the Iran war has proven unpopular with voters at large.

Enten joined Kate Bolduan on CNN News Central on Thursday and presented averages from aggregate polling showing that Trump remains steady in support among Republican voters with the midterms fast approaching.

“When it comes to Republican voters and Donald John Trump, he absolutely still has the juice. And when you’re a Republican and you go against trump, you get voted off the island,” Enten declared.

He noted that five Republican lawmakers in Indiana lost their primaries this week after they went against the president and voted against a redistricting proposal that he had backed. The president had vowed to fight back against the Republicans after their votes.

“I think there’s this myth that’s going on right now that trump is really losing support among Republicans. But compared to other midterm cycles, he’s just as popular with Republicans as he has ever been at this point in midterm cycles,” Enten said.

According to polling averages, Trump’s popularity among Republican voters sits at 84%. At the same point in 2022, it was at 76% and in 2018 at the same point it sat at 85%.

“The bottom line is this. Donald Trump still absolutely has juice with Republican voters,” Enten said.

Enten also noted, citing an ABC-Washington Post survey, that voters who identify themselves as MAGA are “incredibly juiced up” to vote in the midterm elections compared to non-MAGA Republicans.

The poll found that 60% of MAGA Republicans believe it is more important to vote in the 2026 midterms than past midterms. Among non-MAGA Republicans, 36% agree with that.

“It’s not just that you have this core Republican base that really loves Donald Trump,” Enten said. “The people who really love him, they’re the ones who are absolutely juiced up to go out and vote. They would go over hot coals to vote in those primaries. And you saw that in Indiana with a clear majority of those representatives who went against Trump on redistricting, well, they’re no longer going to have a job come the next session of that state.”

Even as Trump’s support remains steady among Republican voters, he has seen slipping approval numbers overall amid the Iran war. Enten marveled last week looking at polling and seeing how “horribly unpopular” the war is, with 64% saying the war was not worth rising gas prices.

He also noted a considerable dip in support among Republican-leaning independents this week, with polling showing that approval for Trump had dropped from 73% during the same period in his first term to 53% now.

Watch above via CNN.

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