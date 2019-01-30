Howard Schultz Adviser Steve Schmidt: He’s Not ‘Intimidated by the Twitter Mob’

It’s no secret that former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt is a massive critic of President Donald Trump‘s, but now he’s serving as an adviser to someone people are worried could help him win reelection.

Schmidt is advising former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, and he told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, “When you think about Howard Schultz and you look at the last week, at long last there might be someone in America’s political life who isn’t intimidated by the Twitter mob, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Wallace said it’s “more than the Twitter mob” and noted the criticism that Schultz could be a spoiler that helps the president.

Schmidt defended Schultz and said, “He’s not Jill Stein, he’s not Ross Perot, he’s not Ralph Nader. What he said is he wants to have a conversation with the American people to see if perhaps the hour of disruption may be at hand for our utterly broken political system.”

