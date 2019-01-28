Howard Schultz Heckled at Event: ‘Don’t Help Elect Trump, You Egotistical Billionaire A**hole’

On Sunday, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley that he is seriously considering a run for president in 2020.

Not everyone was pleased.

Shortly after he took to the stage for a talk at a Barnes & Noble in Manhattan on Monday, Schultz was heckled.

“I am seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent,” Schultz said during the discussion, echoing his remarks on 60 Minutes. “And I wanted to clarify the word independent, which I view merely as a designation on the ballot.”

“Don’t help elect Trump you egotistical billionaire asshole,” the heckler is heard shouting in response in the video obtained by CNN.

Some in the audience tell him to sit down.

According to a second video tweeted out by The Daily Beast‘s Max Tani, the heckler was heard saying, “Go back to getting ratio’ed on Twitter.”

“Go back to Davos with the other billionaire elite who think they know how to run the work,” the heckler continued on as a smattering of boos from the crowd erupted.

Literally 30 seconds into Howard Schultz’s appearance in NY, there’s a heckler telling him “don’t re-elect Trump.” The heckler also mentions how Schultz keeps getting ratio-ed. pic.twitter.com/Q6FUnT8YX8 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 29, 2019

Schultz did not respond in the short clip of the incident, however, the heckler is not the only one to voice strong opinions about Schultz’s run.

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin on Monday called Schultz’s possible independent 2020 run a “gift from God” to President Donald Trump.

Trump even weighed in saying Schultz “doesn’t have the guts” to launch a 2020 bid.

Yet, when Pelley asked Schultz to respond to the criticism that his run will essentially siphon off votes from the Democrats, the former Starbucks CEO said this: “I wanna see America win. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, Republican.”

