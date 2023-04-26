‘I Don’t Know How To Say This On Air’: Anchor Absolutely Loses It During Nude Beach Segment

Legendary Aussie host Karl Stefanovic absolutely lost it during a Today Show segment about an “unofficial” nude beach in Queensland that has police cracking down on cheeky bathers.

Correspondent Mia Glover reported live from Alexandria Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast where police had fined 11 people for “willful exposure.” She struggled to relay one incident she witnessed in language that was appropriate for all TV viewers.

“There was also one gentleman who was — I don’t know how to say this on air — but maybe giving himself a bit of a treat nearby to some other people on the beach, and he was fined, as well,” Glover reported, as Stefanovic burst into laughter and could hardly stay in his seat.

“I don’t know how to say it, guys,” a cackling Glover said, as Stefanovic howled and co-host Sarah Abo was left speechless.

“Now, bizarrely, guys, when we got here this morning, there was a swim club by the name of Cold Nips that were jumping in the water, so very timely, indeed, that we’re talking about this,” Glover said.

“Looks like you’re ready for it there with your nudist jacket,” a more composed Stefanovic managed to say about Glover’s trench coat before losing it again.

“It’s the jacket du jour for nudists around the world,” Stefanovic added.

In a separate clip, weatherman Tim Davies said, “Maybe we’re starting to understand why Karl spent so much time in Queensland,” a comment that did nothing to quell Stefanovic’s hysterics.

Watch the Today Show clip above, via YouTube.

