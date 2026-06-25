GOP Senator Tells Fox News Trump ‘Came in Smoking Hot’ at ‘Cluster F*ck’ Meeting: ‘Like an Episode Out of Euphoria’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) opened up about the closed-door lunch the Senate GOP enjoyed with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, comparing the tense meeting to an episode of HBO’s Euphoria.

Kennedy joined Dana Perino on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on Thursday, where he revealed details about the meeting and spoke about the Senate’s reversal on an Iran war powers resolution.

“We won it last night. I’m much relieved. You have to understand what these resolutions are. They’re resolutions by the Democrats to direct the president to cut and run in Iran,” Kennedy said.

Trump celebrated on Truth Social after Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) changed his previous vote on the resolution and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) flipped to vote present. In the previous war powers resolution vote, four Republicans joined with Democrats to rebuke the president and instruct him to end the Iran war.

Kennedy said that vote and Trump’s push to get the Senate to pass the SAVE Act, which would implement new voter ID requirements and restrictions, was why he came in “smoking hot” during a Wednesday lunch with senators. Before the lunch, Trump had announced last minute that he was cancelling the signing of a housing bill aimed at upping housing supply and lowering costs. Trump said the SAVE Act is more of a priority and pushed the Senate to pass that legislation first.

According to various reports out of the meeting, Trump got heated with some lawmakers, including Cassidy. One source described the lunch as a “total cluster f*ck.”

Kennedy compared it to the three-season HBO drama Euphoria, an edgy show focused on people with various forms addictions.

“That’s why our meeting with the president was like an episode out of Euphoria. He came in smoking hot, and I’m not talking about his looks. I mean, put yourself in his position. He’s negotiating with Iran, and all of a sudden, Congress, with Republicans’ help, pulls the rug out from under him,” the senator said.

He admitted he’s “not sure” if the president changed anyone’s mind in the meeting or whether now there are the votes to pass the SAVE Act, but he said the president’s “pretty worked up about it.”

“What I took away, in part, from the meeting was that the president really wants a SAVE Act. I mean, I think at this point, even your neighborhood squirrels understand that. And I wanted to. I offered it as an amendment to our last, in our last vote-a-rama, and I didn’t get enough votes. I’m open to any approach that we need to follow,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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