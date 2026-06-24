Sean Hannity Addresses Concerns About His Voice in Candid Social Media Post

Fox News host Sean Hannity addressed concerns about his recent symptoms — including a “raspy voice” and “puffy face” — in a Wednesday X post, revealing he suffered a “painful pinched nerve” in his neck.

Hannity’s Fox News appearances as of late have garnered questions online, with users speculating about his voice and puffier-than-usual appearance.

On Wednesday, Hannity wrote on X, “Thanks to everyone who has checked in. I’ve already addressed this several times on my radio show, but while training, I developed a painful pinched nerve in my neck.”

Thanks to everyone who has checked in. I’ve already addressed this several times on my radio show, but while training, I developed a painful pinched nerve in my neck. My doctor put me on prednisone to reduce the inflammation, and while it’s helping, it led to laryngitis and some… — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) June 24, 2026

He continued in the post:

My doctor put me on prednisone to reduce the inflammation, and while it’s helping, it led to laryngitis and some puffiness, which is normal for this medication. I’m fine, recovering well, and still training, but apparently a few weeks of prednisone has generated more social media commentary than 30 years of ratings success. I appreciate all the concern and well wishes—including from members of the left-wing media. Sorry to disappoint them, but a pinched nerve, a raspy voice, and a puffy face aren’t taking me out anytime soon.

Additionally, Hannity covered the subject in a Monday edition of his self-titled radio show, The Sean Hannity Show. Speaking with frequent co-host Lynda McLaughlin, Hannity said, “Don’t I sound better today? Aren’t you excited to hear my voice back?”

McLaughlin responded, to laughs from Hannity, “I am, and I think America is excited that you’re not dying of a stroke.”

He further explained in the Monday episode:

I actually went to a doctor, and what he said is I had a bad sinus infection, which led to laryngitis, and I didn’t wanna take this crappy medicine called prednisone, and so he just said to ride it out, don’t worry about it, you’re not hurting your vocal chords at all.

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