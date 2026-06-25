Jimmy Fallon Mocks Trump State Fair With Imaginary Cabinet Carnival Acts: ‘Drunk Tank with Kash Patel’

Jimmy Fallon joked President Donald Trump’s new Great American State Fair had it all – including an imagined dunk tank featuring Vice President JD Vance and a “drunk tank” for FBI Director Kash Patel – after a launch party eerily reminiscent of the president’s own rally format.

The Tonight Show host mocked the 16-day fair after Trump headlined its opening night in Washington, where the president used a speech marking the approaching 250th anniversary of the United States to declare that “America is back.”

Fallon kickstarted his monologue by noting that Trump stepped in after several musical performers backed out of the Freedom 250-backed event. The White House has presented the fair as a patriotic, nonpartisan celebration, but Fallon noted that the opening night carried unmistakable echoes of Trump’s campaign events.

“It’s the first event where BYOB means bring your own band,” Fallon joked, continuing: “Tonight included a military flyover, Lee Greenwood singing ‘God Bless the USA,’ and a speech by Trump.”

“Even Trump’s biggest fans are like, “Is this a repeat? ‘Cause I feel like I’ve seen this 400 times,’” he added.

The comedian then turned to the fair itself, which has brought food stalls, exhibits and carnival rides to the National Mall, inventing a few extra attractions to take aim at Trump’s Cabinet and inner circle.

“The rally kicked off the 16-day Great American State Fair in the National Mall,” Fallon said. “There’s funnel cake, there’s corn dogs, turkey legs, and lots of other foods found during Trump’s colonoscopy.”

The audience laughed as he continued: “It’s cool! Yeah, the fair has everything. There’s even a dunk tank with JD Vance and a drunk tank with Kash Patel. So there’s both. Yes. There’s a lot. There’s something for everyone.”

Rounding on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s stature, Fallon joked: “There’s also a 110-foot Ferris wheel and an antique carousel. Unfortunately, Marco Rubio isn’t tall enough to ride them.”

“Yeah, the state fair will be a lot of fun,” he said.

“Although if you win a goldfish, I’m pretty sure I know where they got the water from…” the comedian cracked, flashing an image of a fishbag filled with green water – a jab at the Trump-renovated algae-infested Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Watch above via NBC.

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