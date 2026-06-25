CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Reads Trump ‘Pocahontas’ Attack to Elizabeth Warren Amid Housing Bill Fracas

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins read President Donald Trump’s “Pocahontas”-invoking post to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) amid a bipartisan brawl over housing and Trump’s pet legislation.

The big drama on Wednesday was Trump’s cancellation of a signing ceremony for the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act over his demand that Congress pass his SAVE Act. He went on to attack the bill and Sen. Warren, and had a closed-door shouting match at a GOP Senate gathering.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins,

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA):This is a bill that — look, it’s not the federal government coming in and big-footing and saying, Here are two things, and you got to do them in every community. It’s one that says, Here are a lot of ways to widen the path and make it a smoother path to build more housing, which will bring down prices. That’s part one.

Part two in the bill is for the first time ever in American history, this bill says, Private equity, stay out. You cannot move into one neighborhood after another, buy up all the residential housing, and turn America from a neighbor — from a nation of owners to a nation of–

(CROSSTALK)

KAITLAN COLLINS: Which is an issue the White House has touted.

But the president, as he was talking about this, I mean, he seemed to signal this kind of last night, if you were watching Truth Social. He said, quote, “The Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren centric housing bill… is of minor importance” compared to lowering interest rates, and he said Republicans should terminate the filibuster, pass the SAVE Act instead.

I mean, a 192 Republicans in the House voted for it–

WARREN: Yes.

COLLINS: –or in Congress in total, I think, if that’s in the House–

WARREN: That’s right.

COLLINS: –and who in the Senate voted for it.

WARREN: And 85 voted for it, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

But you know, I want to focus, for just one minute, on his point about interest rates. I’d like to see interest rates come down too.

COLLINS: Yes, you agree.

WARREN: That’s — I would like to see interest rates come down. But remember why interest rates are up. It’s because prices are going up. And why are they going up? Trump tariffs are driving up prices, basically for everything you buy that has been imported.

Energy policy that is taking renewable, the cheapest energy, offline. Health care policy that has driven up the cost of health insurance and health care for tens of millions of Americans. And starting a bombing war halfway around the world that has shut down the Straits of Hormuz and driven up the cost of gasoline and everything that has to be shut–

COLLINS: But it kind of sounds like he might veto the bill.

WARREN: Well, look, that’s not going to bring down interest rates. He wants to bring down interest rates? High interest rates are laid directly at Donald Trump’s feet. He wants to bring them down? Then reverse the Donald Trump policies that are pushing up costs for families.

COLLINS: Yes, I mean, and his pick is running the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh now, who has not lowered interest rates, and did not signal that.