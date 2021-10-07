Idaho Official Says Mike Lindell Will Be Charged for State’s Election Audit After Pushing False Claims

Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says the gem state is going to bill Mike Lindell for the baseless 2020 election audit that the MyPillow chief spearheaded in multiple counties.

Houck joined CNN’s John Berman on Thursday to talk about the recent power dispute between Idaho Governor Brad Little and Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, both Republicans. As Houck broke down the implications of the spat, Berman turned the conversation toward Lindell’s conspiracy theories that the state’s 2020 results were electronically hacked.

Lindell’s fraud claims prompted an audit in the state even though, Berman noted, former President Donald Trump handily won Idaho. Houck explained that Idaho looked into Lindell’s claims, and he broke down how “there’s absolutely no validity to them” with how the state counts its votes.

“You are chasing your tail because of the MyPillow guy,” Berman remarked. “Should he pay for this at least?”

“Well, actually we will be totaling up the expenses that were incurred in the process and we will be sending him a bill,” Houck said.

Berman concluded by wondering if Lindell will actually pay up, and why did Idaho even bother with his claims after how many other conspiracy theories Lindell has run with.

Watch above, via CNN.

