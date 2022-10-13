‘I’m Gonna Punch Him Out’: Exclusive Footage Shows Pelosi Vowing to Clobber Trump on Jan. 6 If He Marches to the Capitol

As then-President Donald Trump gave his infamous “Stop the Steal” speech in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped Trump would march to the Capitol so she could “punch him out,” in exclusive footage obtained by CNN.

Soon after Trump’s speech concluded, a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol where lawmakers were certifying the results of the 2020 election that Trump lost. Trump spent more than two months falsely telling his followers it had been stolen from him.

The video was shot by Pelosi’s daughter and filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi and aired exclusively on CNN Thursday night. The footage is from an upcoming HBO documentary.

“Hundreds of thousands of American patriots are committed to the honesty of our elections and the integrity of our glorious republic,” Trump can be heard saying on a TV monitor in the Speaker’s office that day. “We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there is theft involved.”

“It’s very dangerous what he’s doing,” says a voice off-camera as it focuses on the Speaker. “He’s getting all these people to show up and protest, stop the steal. He’s putting all these crazy ideas in their head.”

In the video, Trump says, “We’re going walk down to the Capitol” to protest election certification.

An aide to Pelosi states that she’s learned the Secret Service has dissuaded Trump from appearing at the Capitol because of safety concerns.

“They told him they don’t have the resources to protect him here,” the aide says. “So at the moment, he is not coming. But that could change.”

“I hope he comes,” the Speaker says. “I want to punch him out.”

“Oh wow, I would pay to see that,” the aide says.

“I’ve been waiting for this,” Pelosi continues. “For trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail, and I’m gonna be happy.”

Watch above via CNN.

