Debate Audience Bursts Out Laughing After Ron Johnson Claims, ‘The FBI Set Me Up’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) took issue with a remark from his Democratic opponent suggesting Johnson was warned he was considered a “Russian asset.”

During an exchange about Russia’s war against Ukraine in Thursday’s Senate debate in Wisconsin, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said the United States should continue to support Ukraine. He also used the opportunity to point to a confirmation Johnson made last year.

In April 2021, reports circulated saying the FBI warned Johnson he may be targeted by Russia as part of an influence operation. Johnson conceded last year that the meeting had taken place.

“Regarding reports that I received an FBI briefing warning me that I was a target of Russian disinformation, I can confirm I received such a briefing in August of 2020,” Johnson told the Washington Post.

Barnes noted the briefing during the debate.

“There was also an instance where Senator Johnson had to be sat down by the FBI and warned that he may be a Russian asset,” Barnes stated. “We cannot trust Senator Johnson to protect democracy abroad because we can’t even trust Senator Johnson to protest democracy here at home.”

Johnson scoffed at the idea.

“In response to the wild charge of Lieutenant Gov. Barnes, the FBI set me up with a corrupt – with a corrupt – briefing and then leaked that to smear me,” Johnson replied as many members of the audience laughed.

Johnson accused the FBI of having corruption in its ranks, which, he said, “I’m trying to uncover and expose.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

