‘It Looks Like Trump Will Not Be Indicted’: Fox’s Larry Kudlow Predicted No Charges Less Than an Hour Before Indictment News

Fox Business host and former Donald Trump adviser Larry Kudlow said it appeared that the ex-president would not be indicted in New York. Less than an hour, it was reported Trump was indicted in New York.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been reportedly investigating whether Trump falsified business records to hide a payment he allegedly made to Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to buy her silence about an affair she said they had. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen claims he paid Daniels $130,000 and Trump reimbursed him.

Kudlow, who served as the director of the National Economic Council in the Trump White House, said on his show Thursday that no indictment appeared forthcoming.

“Left-wing prosecutor Alvin Bragg in New York, it kind of looks like he can’t, he cannot indict a ham sandwich,” Kudlow said, invoking a cliche about the supposed ease with which indictments can be obtained.

“It looks like Trump will not be indicted,” he added, before asking guest Charlie Hurt for his reaction.

“It does look like that,” Hurt replied. “But I have to tell you, there is no doubt in my mind, Larry, that Donald Trump will be indicted for something. Our justice system has become so corrupted by these people, and they have so politicized it. And they will stop at absolutely nothing to destroy Donald Trump. So my prediction is that Donald Trump will be indicted for something between now and Election Day. I don’t think it is going to matter, partly pause because of the brilliant way Donald Trump handled Alvin Bragg in this situation.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com