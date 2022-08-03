‘It’s 100% Clear That This Is an Investigation Inside the Oval Office of Donald Trump’: CNN Legal Analyst Reacts to Latest Grand Jury Subpoenas

CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin said the federal grand jury subpoenas of two former White House officials show the Department of Justice is probing the Oval Office of Donald Trump in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and former Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin were subpoenaed by a grand jury.

The subpoenas would seem to indicate the DOJ is investigating the role Trump and his inner circle may have played in connection with the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. On that day, then-President Trump urged a mob to march to the Capitol, where its members breached the building and delayed certification of the 2020 election he lost. Trump reportedly even attempted to join the mob.

Toobin appeared on Wednesday’s AC360 to discuss the subpoenas.

“What does it say about where federal government, where the Department of Justice is on this?” Anderson Cooper asked.

“Yeah, this is a really big deal, the change in the Justice Department investigation,” Toobin replied. “Remember, there was criticism for months and months that the Justice Department was simply prosecuting the people who were trespassing in the Capitol, hundreds of people, but essentially all low-level people. Now it’s 100% clear that this is an investigation inside the Oval Office of Donald Trump. Whether that leads to an indictment, I certainly don’t know.”

Cooper asked if the department has enough resources to expand its probe.

“I know [Attorney General Merrick] Garland said this is like the biggest thing the Department of Justice has ever done,” the host said.

It’s really just an amazing demand on the justice department,” Toobin responded. “They have brought prosecutors in from around the country. I mean, remember, you’re talking about almost a thousand cases just at the Capitol alone, bringing people in the grand jury when there’s a pandemic and people can’t sit next to each other in normal circumstances, it’s very challenging. But the Justice Department has done an amazing job with the Capitol rioters.

“Let’s see what they can do with the Oval Office.”

Watch above via CNN.

