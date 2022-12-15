‘It’s a Digital Trading Card… There You Go’: Newsmax TV’s Coverage of Trump’s Underwhelming Announcement is Priceless

Newsmax TV was ready and waiting Thursday morning to cover former President Donald Trump’s teased “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT,” which ended up being $99 NFT digital trading cards.

The hosts who covered the big reveal, Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg, had a difficult time getting amped up about it. After all, Trump’s last such tease resulted in him launching a third presidential bid.

Wednesday, Trump took to the Truth Social echo chamber to state, “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!”

The trading cards were viewed by many as a cash grab. Twitter skewered Trump while President Joe Biden also took an opportunity to troll him.

But prior to arguably the most underwhelming announcement of all time, Trump had the attention of much of the country.

He definitely had the attention of Kraisman and Rechenberg, who began the day’s edition of National Report with a vow to break the news as it came. Roughly 20 minutes into the program, the anchors were eager to report it in real time.

Their lack of enthusiasm was apparent.

“Alright breaking news right now,” Kraisman said. “Here is that announcement. The major announcement by the 45th President of the United States. Umm, he says, ‘This, my official Donald Trump digital trading card collection, is here. These limited edition cards featuring art of my life and career, you can collect all your favorite Trump digital cards very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.'”

At that point, it seemed apparent to Kraisman that Trump would not be announcing a running mate or anything of substance. He was simply hawking digital cards that portrayed him as a superhero.

“So, that is his major announcement,” the host said. “Many thought it would be political. Many thought it would be about maybe creating a new party. I mean, there was so much speculation on this, but it’s not that. It’s a digital trading card.”

Rechenberg added, “It’s 99 bucks and he said it would make a great Christmas gift.”

Kraisman concluded, “Yeah. There you go. That’s that. There’s the announcement and I think we got the website up there, too. if you are interested in supporting this business venture of the former president.”

The hosts quickly moved on from the topic.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com