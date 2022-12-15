What Was Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’? His Own Digital Trading Cards…Yes, Really

Were you curious? Did you wonder what Donald Trump meant this week when he touted a “major announcement” this week while garbed up as a heat-vision emitting superhero in front of Trump Tower? Well wonder no more!

Despite announcing his plan to run for the White House again in 2024, the former president hasn’t been up to much lately, even with his less-than-favorable polling and the Republican Party’s disappointments from the midterm elections. Nonetheless, Trump drew intrigue on Wednesday when he released a video on Truth Social declaring “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!”

Well, the major announcement is out, and heeeeeere it is!

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Go to collecttrumpcards.com/ & GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!

To go along with the Truth post, Trump released a video on his card collector’s website where he promoted the NFT collection as featuring “some of the real incredible artwork,” and claimed that chances to win prizes would be dispensed among purchasers.

“Buy one and you will join a very exclusive community,” he says. “It’s my community and I think its something you’re going to like and you’re going to like it a lot.”

