Biden Joins In On Mocking Trump’s ‘Major Announcement,’ Throws Some Shade on Twitter

President Joe Biden’s communications team took a move out of former President Donald Trump’s playbook on Thursday and trolled the former president on Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Trump hyped a “major announcement” complete with a cartoon image of him as ‘Superman.’ Politicos online began taking polls asking which potential vice presidential pick Trump may announce, amid other rampant speculation about what move Trump could make to turn his flailing 2024 campaign around.

On Thursday, Trump finally dropped the announcement on his Truth Social, writing, “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.”

The $99 digital NFT cards, part of a market that has lost much of its value, immediately drew widespread mockery – even from Biden’s Twitter account.

Biden, who is not known for his online presence the way Trump is, tweeted:

I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too… ✔️ Inflation’s easing

✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act

✔️ We brought Brittney Griner home

✔️ Gas prices are lower than a year ago

✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona

