Trump Relentlessly Mocked for ‘Pathetic’ Announcement of NFT Trading Cards of Himself

Former President Donald Trump wound up getting plenty of buzz when he released the “major announcement” he hyped earlier in the week, though perhaps, not the reaction he was looking for.

Between negative polling and the Republican Party’s letdowns from the midterm elections, political observers have been noticing that Trump has been unusually quiet lately despite everything this means for his 2024 chances. That all changed on Thursday morning, however, when Trump unveiled his new venture on Truth Social: $99 NFT digital trading cards that are “very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.”

Even if it is the holiday season, plenty of people were expecting that Trump’s announcement would actually have something to do with his plan to be president again, considering how far away the next presidential election is. Thus, the ridicule came in abundance as political watchers learned that this is his new money-making scheme.

"Amazing prizes, like dinner with me. I don't know if it's an amazing prize, but it's what we have." Donald Trump 2024: It's What We have https://t.co/prMMzYpiYN — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) December 15, 2022

Oh my goodness Trump’s “major announcement” is even more pathetic than I anticipated pic.twitter.com/5IzjklP7Fo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2022

This has to be a joke, right? That's the announcement? Another grifting scam? https://t.co/rCwH24ileT — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 15, 2022

I don’t think I’ve ever had more second hand embarrassment than I do right now after seeing Trump’s “major announcement.” pic.twitter.com/GPCnotXboW — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 15, 2022

Grifting season 🎁 pic.twitter.com/RuxW3Ts7bn — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 15, 2022

You guys, the video promoting this is one of the tackiest things I've ever seen. https://t.co/zlphJTkxzz — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 15, 2022

Today's Trump announcement is the closest we'll ever get to a concession speech. #Sad — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) December 15, 2022

It’s not just left-wingers though. Plenty of people on the right were far from impressed:

Hilarious to listen to Newsmax anchors make Trump’s “big announcement” live on air. pic.twitter.com/QChD7K9kIG — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 15, 2022

What if the major announcement is a casting decision pic.twitter.com/K2fAmbE06e — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2022

One of the worst aspects of Trumpism is the constant argument that any criticism of Trump is also a personal attack on his supporters. Call Trump ridiculous and you’re somehow also calling his voters ridiculous. But can he get *so* absurd that he breaks that link? We’ll find out. pic.twitter.com/hmo3wGKtJP — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 15, 2022

Hard truth time: This is not good. We’re facing a threat to civilization from far left Marxist extremists. Teasing NFT cards as a major announcement is not the kind of fight people want to see now. These are dark times. Love the guy but this turns many off. Agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/tJ4CcPDF0F — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 15, 2022

Whoever told Trump to do this should be fired https://t.co/fJ56QjYdDu — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 15, 2022

I have been offered significant sums of money to promote NFTs and declined. They're obviously scammy and have no actual value. Not sure why anyone would hawk them to their followers. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) December 15, 2022

On Truth Social, where Trump fans had been awaiting his "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT," many are now saying they're "disappointed" by the "corny" idea. "Have I wasted the last two years of my life caring?" pic.twitter.com/wKgysPCh5Q — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) December 15, 2022

