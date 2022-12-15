Trump Relentlessly Mocked for ‘Pathetic’ Announcement of NFT Trading Cards of Himself
Former President Donald Trump wound up getting plenty of buzz when he released the “major announcement” he hyped earlier in the week, though perhaps, not the reaction he was looking for.
Between negative polling and the Republican Party’s letdowns from the midterm elections, political observers have been noticing that Trump has been unusually quiet lately despite everything this means for his 2024 chances. That all changed on Thursday morning, however, when Trump unveiled his new venture on Truth Social: $99 NFT digital trading cards that are “very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.”
Even if it is the holiday season, plenty of people were expecting that Trump’s announcement would actually have something to do with his plan to be president again, considering how far away the next presidential election is. Thus, the ridicule came in abundance as political watchers learned that this is his new money-making scheme.
It’s not just left-wingers though. Plenty of people on the right were far from impressed:
