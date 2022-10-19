‘It’s All a Lie!’ Joe Scarborough Mocks John Durham’s ‘Futile’ Investigation After Steele Dossier Source Acquitted

Joe Scarborough led the Morning Joe panel in ridiculing Special Counsel John Durham and the latest setback for his investigation into alleged government misconduct against Donald Trump.

Scarborough has mocked Durham previously for not making more headway in his efforts to prove a massive corruption conspiracy, and he brought back his scoffing in light of Igor Danchenko’s acquittal on multiple counts of lying to the FBI Tuesday. Danchenko was the primary source behind the infamous Steele dossier. Since this was Durham’s second failure to secure a criminal conviction over the dossier’s origins, Scarborough mocked those who claimed that Durham would expose the “deep state.”

“All of it’s true. It’s true! Hillary, she bugged Trump’s phone. It’s true! There’s a deep state conspiracy,” Scarborough said in mocking sarcasm. “No, it wasn’t! It’s just such horrible bad faith.”

After calling Durham’s probe the “worst” investigation in the federal government’s history, Scarborough continued to drag Trump for how he “always seems to lose in court” when his claims fail to hold up. After Ken Dilanian broke down Durham’s setbacks with Danchenko, Scarborough continued to bash those who used the Steele dossier as the foundation of their criticism for the scrutiny Trump faced as president.

“It’s all a lie!” Scarborough exclaimed. “It was proven to about lie, and Durham’s entire investigation has proven to be just a futile exercise to prove one of Donald Trump’s dumbest conspiracy theories yet.”

